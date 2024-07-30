Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. 6,567,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

