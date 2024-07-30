Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

UNP traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $245.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,133. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

