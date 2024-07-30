Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Informa Stock Up 0.4 %

IFJPY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 1,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806. Informa has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Informa’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

