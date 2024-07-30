Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.1 %

NGVT opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

