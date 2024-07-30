Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,006,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,657. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 76,724 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,180,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,259,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

