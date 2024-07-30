Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Janus International Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.