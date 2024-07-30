Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MOH traded up $17.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average is $352.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

