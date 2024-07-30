Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 424 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$25,533.75.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total value of C$28,479.08.

On Monday, June 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total value of C$325,033.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 429 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$24,330.69.

On Friday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

Shopify Stock Up 0.0 %

TSE SHOP opened at C$82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$63.16 and a 1-year high of C$123.20.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.