Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 103,926 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,970,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,383. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

