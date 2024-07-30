Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.29.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of INSP opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average is $184.62. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $291.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

