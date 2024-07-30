Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 791,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.09.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

