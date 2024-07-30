Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 24,791 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

WTW stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

