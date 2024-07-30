Interval Partners LP Buys 212,967 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 186.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $50,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,763. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $183.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

