Interval Partners LP Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276,896 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.23% of Associated Banc worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gregory Schmidt 23,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

