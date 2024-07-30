Interval Partners LP Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 77,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 1,002,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,545. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

