Interval Partners LP Has $26.85 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Interval Partners LP cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,701 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Interval Partners LP owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $26,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.91. 2,430,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

