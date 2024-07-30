Interval Partners LP Makes New $20.96 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,961,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,437. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

