Interval Partners LP Purchases 138,702 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.18% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after buying an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.5 %

HOG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 2,109,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,667. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.