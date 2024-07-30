Interval Partners LP Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Timken by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 881,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.