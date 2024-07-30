Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

