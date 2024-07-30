Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 152,294 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,294 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of ALLETE worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.