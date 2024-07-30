Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $5.52 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

