Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Copa worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CPA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. 274,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,916. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.