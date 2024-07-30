Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 285,803 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 285,803 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,086,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

