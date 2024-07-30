Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 405,102 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,102 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.16% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 470,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,069. The firm has a market cap of $703.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

