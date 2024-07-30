Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 831 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

