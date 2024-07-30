InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.34

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 185590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

