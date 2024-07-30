InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.34

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 185590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.