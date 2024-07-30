Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.39

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 17153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
