Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSCU opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
