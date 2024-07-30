Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCU opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 199,361 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

