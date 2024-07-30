Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of IVZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 1,323,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $61,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
