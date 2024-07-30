Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 1,323,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $61,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.