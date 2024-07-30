Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:IPU)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

LON IPU opened at GBX 465.61 ($5.99) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470.75 ($6.06). The company has a market capitalization of £157.51 million, a PE ratio of -613.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 422.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($21,147.41). In related news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($21,147.41). Also, insider Bridget Guerin purchased 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £17,900.22 ($23,025.75). Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

