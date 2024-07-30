Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.90

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 1942191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,831,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

