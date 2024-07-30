InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 73,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

