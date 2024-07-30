InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 73,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.