Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

IONS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 1,079,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,655. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.