iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after buying an additional 293,710 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. 41,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.88.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

