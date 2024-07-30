iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 21,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,032,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. 188,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,800. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

