iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 21,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,032,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. 188,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,800. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
