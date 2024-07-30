iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.81. 221,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,382. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $149.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

