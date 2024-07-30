iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.72

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.72 and last traded at $114.56, with a volume of 275745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 81,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

