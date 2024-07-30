iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ESGU stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.04. 1,135,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

