iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 481,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,396. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.