iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,491 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

