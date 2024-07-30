iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stake Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,689. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

