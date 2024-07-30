iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,428 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,974. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

