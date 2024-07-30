iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 974,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

