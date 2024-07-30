iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $141.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

