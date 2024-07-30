Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

