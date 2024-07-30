ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ITT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ITT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

