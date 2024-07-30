Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 160,103 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,103 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $50,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

