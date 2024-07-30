Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 44,154 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

