Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 864,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 830,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,858. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

